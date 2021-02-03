IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit form extended

New Delhi, Feb 03: IGNOU has extended the last date to submit the December TEE 2020 form with a late fee. More details are available on the official website.

The students who will appear for the term end examination to be held in February will have to submit the exam form with a late fee of Rs 1,000.

The students can pay their exam fee through online mode including internet banking or debit and credit cards. They must take a printout out of the receipt for future reference. IGNOU will also send the payment acknowledgment within 72 hours.In case of any confusion the candidates can sent an email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in with subject line as 'REFUND OF EXCESS EXAM FEE'.