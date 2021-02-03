YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit form extended

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: IGNOU has extended the last date to submit the December TEE 2020 form with a late fee. More details are available on the official website.

    IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit form extended

    The students who will appear for the term end examination to be held in February will have to submit the exam form with a late fee of Rs 1,000.

    The students can pay their exam fee through online mode including internet banking or debit and credit cards. They must take a printout out of the receipt for future reference. IGNOU will also send the payment acknowledgment within 72 hours.In case of any confusion the candidates can sent an email to termendexam@ignou.ac.in with subject line as 'REFUND OF EXCESS EXAM FEE'.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ignou

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X