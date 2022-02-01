IGNOU admission 2022 registration for Jan session extended: See new date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The registration deadline for the IGNOU Admission 2022 has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates registering for the January session have been extended to February 10 and the same can be done online. "The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application," the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) said in a press release.

Earlier IGNOU had extended the date for the online submission for the December 2021 term exam to February 5. With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till February 5, 2022, the notice said, a notice issued on January 25 had said. To register for the IGNOU Admission 2022, January session visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for ODL programme on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 16:28 [IST]