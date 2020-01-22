ICSI Foundation Result 2019 to be declared on Jan 25 at 11 am

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The ICSI Foundation Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India has confirmed the dates in an official notification. It is now said that the results would be declared on January 25, 2020.

The official notification states that the results would be announced at 11 am. The results once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

How to check ICSI Foundation Result 2019:

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout