ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result time

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result will be declared today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared on January 25 at 11 am. The scores would also be available on the official website.

    The subject wise break up of the marks will be available after the results are declared. The ICSI will not provide a physical copy of the result cum marks card. Candidates are advised to download the same and keep it safe. The results once declared will be available on icsi.edu.

    How to download ICSI CS Foundation 2019 result:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    X