    ICSI CS Exam 2021 to be held as per schedule. Read official notice

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: The ICSI CS Exam 2021 will be conducted as per schedule. More details are available on the official website.

    Amidst the pandemic the Institute of Company Secretaries has decided to conduct the ICSI CS Exam 2021 as per schedule on June 1. The exam for the executive and professional programme will begin on June 1 and the foundation course examination will be held on June 5 2021.

    The Institute is keeping close vigil over difficult situation being faced by all of us due to 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India and we are sure that together we will overcome this situation. In this regard, we are unitedly putting our best foot forward, read the official notice.

    We wish to advise all the students to maintain your patience and be hopeful for the better times ahead.

    All of us shall follow advisories and directives issued by the Government Authorities from time to time to deal with the prevalent difficult situation owing to COVID-19. At the same time, we request you to continue your preparation for the examination, make best use of your time and devote more time on your studies.

    Institute strides to fulfil its responsibility towards students, members and other stakeholders and taking all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examinations, June-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. However, in case of adverse / exceptional situation, necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken, the notice said.

    The notice read, you are well aware that Institute's study material, past question papers and academic guidance are available for reference and use of the candidates free of cost at its website: https://www.icsi.edu/student/academic-portal.

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 9:07 [IST]
