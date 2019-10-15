  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAT NET 2019 application process begins: Check exam dates here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The ICAT NET 2019 application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    Those interested in applying can go so on or before November 4, 2019, until 5 pm. The ICAR NET 2019 exam will be held from December 9 and December 15, 2019.

    ICAT NET 2019 application process begins: Check exam dates here

    The candidate must have a master's degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline and specialisation completed on or before the closing date of online application from a recognised university. The candidate must be 21 years of age as of July 1, 2019. There is no upper limit that has been specified.

    The application fee is Rs 1,000. For those under EWS (General) OBC category, the application fee is Rs 500. Aspirants under the reserved category including female candidates are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates can apply on https://icar.org.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    applications

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue