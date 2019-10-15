ICAT NET 2019 application process begins: Check exam dates here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The ICAT NET 2019 application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

Those interested in applying can go so on or before November 4, 2019, until 5 pm. The ICAR NET 2019 exam will be held from December 9 and December 15, 2019.

The candidate must have a master's degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline and specialisation completed on or before the closing date of online application from a recognised university. The candidate must be 21 years of age as of July 1, 2019. There is no upper limit that has been specified.

The application fee is Rs 1,000. For those under EWS (General) OBC category, the application fee is Rs 500. Aspirants under the reserved category including female candidates are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates can apply on https://icar.org.in.