    ICAR NET Test postponed, check new dates

    New Delhi, Nov 25: The ICAR NET Test has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The test was supposed to be held between December 9 and December 15, 2019. The test will be conducted in January.

    The dates for the test are January 6 to January 10, 2020. The admit cards are likely to be released in the first week of January. Tentatively the admit cards would be released by January 4, 2020.

    The NET is the only exam that the ASRB conducts on behalf of ICAR. The exam would be a computer-based one and candidates would have to score a minimum of 75 per cent marks to qualify. candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories would need to score 67.5 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. The exam is being held for 57 agriculture and allied disciplines. More details are available on icar.net.

