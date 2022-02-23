YouTube
    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 to be released on this date

    New Delhi, Feb 23: The ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 will be released soon. The results the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CA intermediate exam for both old and new course once released will be available on the official website.

    An official of the ICAI said that the CA intermediate result is likely to be released by February 26.

    The registration process for the CA intermediate, foundation and final exam has started and candidates can register on the official website till March 13. The last date to submit the application is March 20. The ICAI CA intermediate result 2021 once released will be available on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:38 [IST]
