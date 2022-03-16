ICAI CA Foundation exam postponed: Check new dates here

BSEB 12th result 2022: When, what time, where and how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The ICAI CA Foundation exam has been postponed and revised dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India revised the date of the CA exam to avoid clash with the CBSE Term 2 and CISCE Semester 2 board exams. The ICAI CA Foundation exam will now be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022.https://t.co/yRVG2TsWpm pic.twitter.com/Lyi5FNyedH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2022

"Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022," ICAI said in a Twitter post.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the exam schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any Sate Government, Local Holiday," the ICAI also said. More details relating to the ICAI CA Foundation Exam will be available on icai.org.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 15:55 [IST]