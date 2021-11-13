YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 13: The ICAI has released guidelines on the exam centres for the CA December exams 2021. More details are available on the official website.

    The ICAI in a notice shared the guidelines for the exam centres and observers and for the candidates.

    ICAI CA Exam 2021 guidelines

    Candidates must carry the their admit cards with them to the exam centre. Students will be allowed to enter the centre from 1 pm onwards and must maintain social distancing. Candidates who complete their exams by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam centre.

    ICAI CA Exam 2021 guidelines:

    To avoid overcrowding, candidates will be allowed entry to the exam center according to the reporting time mentioned on their ICAI CA admit card.

    The examination rooms, common areas and washroom at the exam centre must be well sanitised and properly cleaned up to ensure hygiene.

    All the staff on examination duty must wear gloves and masks during the examination exercise.

    All examination staff shall carry "No Risk status" in Aarogya Setu App installed in their mobile

    The candidates should bring their personal water bottles, they can also carry a small transparent bottle of hand sanitiser to be used during the examination.

    The examination centres shall keep face masks for the candidate(s) who report to require a face mask or in case of malfunctioning of mask during appearance for examinations. Hand sanitiser should be at the entry and inside the examination center.

    Saturday, November 13, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
