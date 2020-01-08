  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JNU Bharat Bandh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS SO Prelims result 2019 declared; Check activated website until this date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The IBPS SO Prelims result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results of the Common Written Examination for the Specialist Officers were declare by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The result link can be viewed until January 13 2020, following which the same would be deactivated. The results are available on ibps.in.

    IBPS SO Prelims result 2019 declared; Check activated website until this date

    Direct link to download: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl9nov19/resspl9of_jan20/browser_error.php

    How to download IBPS SO Prelims result 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps results

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue