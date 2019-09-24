  • search
    IBPS RRB Scorecard 2019 released: How to check on IBPS.in

    New Delhi, Sep 24: The IBPS RRB Scorecard 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have already been declared online and candidates were allowed to check the same until September 22 2019. The recruitment is being held to fill up 12,000 vacancies to the posts of RRB Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant.

    Those who qualify the RRB Prelims, will be called for the next round, which is the mains exam. The scorecard is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS RRB Scorecard 2019:

    • Go to IBPS.in
    • Click CRP RRBs on the left panel
    • Click on Common Recruitment Process - Regional Rural Banks Phase VIII
    • Click on new your scores online
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View scorecard
    • Download
    • Take a printout

