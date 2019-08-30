IBPS RRB Result 2019 to be declared today, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The IBPS RRB Result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The main exam is scheduled for September 22, 2019. The IBPS will also conduct a single exam for Officer Scale 2 and Officer Scale 3 selection. The provisional allotment for all the posts will conclude on January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout