IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 exam latest update on language and dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 exam would now be conducted ini regional languages as well. More details are available on the official website.

Prior to this announcement the exam was conducted only in Hindi and English. Now the regional banks have decided to have the local language proficiency as one of the criteria.

The IBPS said that the IBPSC RRB Main exam dates would be announced on Monday, September 16 2019 and the main exam will be conducted in English and the respective regional languages.

The Main exam for Officers scale I, II and II will be conducted on September 22 while the IBPS RRB Main for office assistant will be conducted on September 29. The dates could be revised to. Only those who have cleared the IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam an appear for the Mains exam.