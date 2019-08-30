  • search
    IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result declared: Direct link to check reserve list

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    Meanwhile the direct link to check the reserve list has been activated.

    IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result declared: Direct link to check reserve list

    The main exam was conducted on September 30 2018 for Officers Scale I, II and II and on October 7 2018 for Office Assistant posts. The results are available on ibps.in.

    Direct Link to check Officer Scale I result: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb7as1jun18/respas1rla_aug19/browser_error.php

    Direct Link to check Office Assistant result: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb7boajun18/resplarla_aug19/browser_error.php

    How to check IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 6:51 [IST]
