IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result declared: Direct link to check reserve list

New Delhi, Aug 30: The IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

Meanwhile the direct link to check the reserve list has been activated.

The main exam was conducted on September 30 2018 for Officers Scale I, II and II and on October 7 2018 for Office Assistant posts. The results are available on ibps.in.

Direct Link to check Officer Scale I result: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb7as1jun18/respas1rla_aug19/browser_error.php

Direct Link to check Office Assistant result: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb7boajun18/resplarla_aug19/browser_error.php

How to check IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2018 result:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout