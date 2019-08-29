IBPS RRB Officer Exam Result 2019 expected tomorrow, how to check

New Delhi, Aug 29: The IBPS RRB Officer Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Though there is no official confirmation, there are plenty of indications that the result would be declared in August itself. The result is expected by August 30, 2019.

The main exam is scheduled on September 22 2019. The IBPS will also conduct a single exam for Officer Scale 2 and Officer Scale 3 selection. The provisional allotment for all the posts will conclude in January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Officer Exam result 2019:

