    IBPS RRB Notification 2019 released, withdrawn, check tentative dates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 15: The IBPS RRB Notification 2019 was released. More details are available on the official website.

    The same was however removed and no reasons were cited for the same.

    IBPS RRB Notification 2019 released, withdrawn, check tentative dates

    The notification once released stated that the IBPS RRB PO 2019 Preliminary Exam would be held n August 3,4 and 11 2019. The mains exam would be conducted on September 22 2019.

    This year only a single exam would be conducted for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III on September 22 2019.

    Tentative dates for IBPS RRB:

    • Online application: June 18
    • Online application last date: July 4
    • Officer Scale-I prelims: August 3, 4 and 11
    • Office assistant: August 17, 18, 25
    • Single Officers (II and III): September 22
    • Office Assistant Mains Exam: September 29
    • Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam: September 22
    • Main exam results for Scale I, II and III: October 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
