    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The IBPS RRB Main revised schedule 2019 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    It was earlier said that the results would be declared this month. The IBPS then said that the date of the result had been revised. Since the date has been revised, the exam too would be revised. There are efforts being made to declare the results by the end of September or October first week.

    IBPS RRB Main revised schedule 2019 and exam pattern

    However, the latest update says that a notification regarding the revised schedule for the exam would be released on September 16, 2019.

    "The schedule of declaration of results for Online Preliminary Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) has been revised. The schedule of Online Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale II and III has been revised," the IBPS. had said earlier.

    The IBPS would also conduct the single exam meant for selection for the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

    As per the per the earlier schedule, the main and single exam was to be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III was to be conducted on September 22, 2019, and for office assistant it was September 29. The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB will be released on January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    IBPS RRB Main Exam Pattern 2019:

    Officer assistant:

    • Reasoning (50 marks)
    • Computer Knowledge (20 marks)
    • General Awareness (40 marks)
    • English language (40 marks)
    • Hindi language (40 marks)
    • Numerical Ability (50 marks)

    Officer Scale I

    • Reasoning (50 marks)
    • Computer Knowledge (20 marks)
    • General Awareness (40 marks)
    • English language (40 marks)
    • Hindi language (40 marks)
    • Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 7:06 [IST]
