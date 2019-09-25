  • search
Trending Onion Price Howdy Modi
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 date confirmed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 date confirmed

    The result would be announced after the final leg of the exam is conducted on September 29 2019. Officials have indicated that the tentative date for the results to be released is October 4 2019.

    The exams for those candidates from Kashmir had been postponed and now the exam would be held on September 29 2019. The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 will be held on October 13 2019 and the admit card is expected to be released in the first week of October. For the RRB Office Assistant the Admit card would be released on October 20 2019. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps rrb results

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue