  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS Prelims results date confirmed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: The IBPS Prelims results will be announced soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The initial exam was held on December 28 and 29 2019 at the various centres across the country. Those who pass the prelims, will appear for the main exams. A total of 150 questions were there in the preliminary examination.

    IBPS Prelims results date confirmed

    The main exam would be of 125 marks and the duration of the same would be of 45 minutes.

    Those who clear the prelims will now appear for the main exam. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English. The results are expected to be declared anytime this week. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS Prelims Results:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps results

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X