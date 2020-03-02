IBPS Prelims results date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The IBPS Prelims results will be announced soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The initial exam was held on December 28 and 29 2019 at the various centres across the country. Those who pass the prelims, will appear for the main exams. A total of 150 questions were there in the preliminary examination.

The main exam would be of 125 marks and the duration of the same would be of 45 minutes.

Those who clear the prelims will now appear for the main exam. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English. The results are expected to be declared anytime this week. The result once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS Prelims Results:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout