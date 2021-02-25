YouTube
    IBPS PO Mains Result and score card released

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The IBPS PO Mains Result and score card have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-X Mains exam results were released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to download their results. Below we are providing you with the direct link and also the steps on how to download the result. The results are available on ibps.in.

    Direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Result and score card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/ressd10posa_feb21/login.php?appid=30479454ab1c3975f3a9a8bcd86f0a3c

    How to download IBPS PO Mains Result and score card:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 12:38 [IST]
