IB security assistant interview deferred due to coronavirus

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 09: The IB security assistant interview has been deferred. More details are available on the official website.

The Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant interview at Jammu and Leh scheduled to be held on March 11, April 3 and April 4 2020 have been deferred in view of the precautions suggested by the Ministry of Health. The new dates will be notified later.

The interview is the last phase for the selection for security assistant, executive post in the IB. The exam it may be recalled was notified in October 2018.

The interview carries 50 marks and candidates who secured a minimum of 20 marks in the second exam have been called for the interview. The final selection would be subject to the completion of character and antecedent verification, which will be followed by a medical examination. The appointment would be temporary, but a permanent appointment will depend on several other factors.