IB Security Assistant Executive 2019 final result declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: The IB Security Assistant Executive 2019 final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were released on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-1 exam that was held on February 17 2019. The performance of the Tier-II and Tier-III exams were also taken into account. The results are available on recruitmentonline.in/mha13.

How to check IB Security Assistant Executive 2019 final result:

To to recruitmentonline.in/mha13

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout