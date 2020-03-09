Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
IB Security Assistant Executive 2019 final result declared
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 09: The IB Security Assistant Executive 2019 final result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results were released on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-1 exam that was held on February 17 2019. The performance of the Tier-II and Tier-III exams were also taken into account. The results are available on recruitmentonline.in/mha13.
How to check IB Security Assistant Executive 2019 final result:
- To to recruitmentonline.in/mha13
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout