HTET Answer Key 2019: Last date to raise objections

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The last date to file objections for the HTET Answer Key 2019 has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier the last date was November 25. But now candidates can raise objections until November 27 2019. The final answer key would be released once the link to raise objections is closed. The results would be based on the final answer key that would be released after November 27 2019.

To qualify candidates would need to score at least 90 marks of 60 per cent of the total marks. For the reserved category it would be 55 per cent of the 82 marks. Out of the 2,83,878 lakh candidates who applied, 1.77 lakh appeared for the exam.

The HTET was conducted on November 17, 18 and 19 2019. Candidates can raise objections on bseh.org.in or htetonline.com.

How to download HTET Answer Key 2019:

Go to bseh.org.in or htetonline.com

or Click on answer key link

A pdf will appear

Download

Take a printout