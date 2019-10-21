  • search
    HTET 2019 application form: Registration closes today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The HTET 2019 application form registration date has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

    HTET 2019 application form: Registration closes today

    The registration would be closed on October 21 2019. The exam will be held on November 16 and November 17 2019. The admit card would be available in the first week of November. Those who wish to apply in any government school recognised by the government of Haryana have to qualify the HTET. The application form is available on htetonline.com.

    How to apply for HTET 2019 exam:

    • Go to htetonline.com
    • Click on apply here link
    • Fill registration form
    • Upload latest photo, thumb impression and signature
    • Save and pay fees
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 7:35 [IST]
