HTET 2019 admit card to be declared anytime now

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: The HTET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana in the offline mode. The exam will be held on November 16 and 17 2019.

Those candidates who qualify will be eligible for the posts of primary teachers who will teach in Class I to IV. The jobs would be at the government schools of Haryana. The admit card once released will be available on http://www.bseh.org.in/home.

How to download HTET 2019 admit card:

Go to http://www.bseh.org.in/home

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout