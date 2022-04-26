YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card releasing today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card releasing today

    The HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Main Exam will be held from May 6 to May 8 2022 at Panchkula.

    "The Admit Cards for the Main Examination will be available on Commission's website from 26.4.2022 and the candidates can download the same from the Commission's website. No separate Admit Card will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through Post/ Courier," reads an official note. The HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card once released will be available on hpsc.gov.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X