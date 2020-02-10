  • search
    HPPSC Prelims Answer Key for Subordinate Allied Services released: Direct link

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The HPPSC Prelims Answer Key for Subordinate Allied Services has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    The exam it may be recalled was held on February 9, 2020. Candidates can now submit their objections on the answer key until February 15. The objections can be sent by speed post, courier or in-person to the Commission's office in Nigam Vihar, Shimla.

    Candidates should submit documentary proof for their objection along with the application. The proforma to submit the objection is available along with the answer key.

    The objections will be reviewed by an expert panel and if found correct the answer key will be revised.

    The answer key is available on http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc//WriteReadData/LINKS/ANSWER%20KEY%20OF%20THE%20HPSAS%20PRELIMINARY%20EXAMINATION%202019%20HELD%20ON%209022020e0d36e28-60e0-43ea-9090-03941abc2f31.pdf

