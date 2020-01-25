HP Police Constable Result 2019: Personality test date, venue, time soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The HP Police Constable Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the written exams were conducted on December 22 2019. Those candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible to for the next round that is the personality test.

The date, time and venue of where the personality test will be conducted will be made available shortly. After the personality test, candidates will have to undergo the medical examination. The results are available on hppolice.gov.in.

How to check HP Police Constable Result 2019:

Go to hppolice.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout