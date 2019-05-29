  • search
    How to download JCECEB ITI 2019 admit card, check date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 29: The JCECEB ITI 2019 admit card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The diploma entrance competitive examination lateral entry 2019/ITI entrance exam will be conducted on June 2. Candidates must note that the admit card is mandatory for writing the examinations.

    How to download JCECEB ITI 2019 admit card, check date

    The registration process for the Jharkhand ITI started from April 2 and concluded on April 15. The admit card once released will be available on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

    How to download JCECEB ITI 2019 admit card:

    • Go to jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
    • Click on the link that says admit card
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
