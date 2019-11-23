How to check CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam to fill the post of Teachers (Pho Education, Biology, Maths and Agriculture) was held on August 25, 2019.

In all a total of 5,441 vacancies of E and T category teachers are being filled. It may be recalled that the model answer keys were uploaded on September 25 and candidates were given time to raise objections until October 30, 5 pm. The results are available on https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

How to check CG Vyapam SEDT19 result 2019:

Go to vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout