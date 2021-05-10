How to change your SBI Bank Branch online

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: With a lockdown being imposed in most parts of the country, it has become difficult to visit your bank branch.

State Bank of India has launched a service through which a customer can change their branch online.

This means a customer can change the branch without having to physically visit it.

"If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe," SBI said in a tweet.

To change the branch, then you should have the branch code of the branch of the bank where you want to transfer the account. Your mobile number also should be registered in the SBI branch and you should also have internet banking. To change your branch visit onlinesbi.com.

How to change SBI branch online:

Visit onlinesbi.com

Click on e-service

Click transfer savings account

Select the account to be transferred

Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to

Confirm

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile

Enter the number and press confirm

Your account will be transferred after a few days

You can also change your branch on the YONO app or YONO Lite