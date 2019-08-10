  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana SSC Constable GD result ‘finally’ declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Haryana SSC Constable GD result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result, it may be recalled was withheld due to a court order. After an instruction from the sate government that in respect of all the advertisements where the SBC has been put on hid due to court orders, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall treat the SBC posts to be the under the unreserved/general category, the result was finally declared.

    Haryana SSC Constable GD result ‘finally’ declared

    This result has been declared for the post of Male Constable that was advertised in 2015. The result is available on hssc.gov.in.

    How to check Haryana SSC Constable GD result:

    • Go to hssc.gov.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Click on the pdf link
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    haryana staff selection commission results

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue