Haryana SSC Constable GD result ‘finally’ declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Haryana SSC Constable GD result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result, it may be recalled was withheld due to a court order. After an instruction from the sate government that in respect of all the advertisements where the SBC has been put on hid due to court orders, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall treat the SBC posts to be the under the unreserved/general category, the result was finally declared.

This result has been declared for the post of Male Constable that was advertised in 2015. The result is available on hssc.gov.in.

How to check Haryana SSC Constable GD result:

Go to hssc.gov.in

Click on the results link

Click on the pdf link

View result

Download

Take a printout