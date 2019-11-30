Haryana Recruitment Exam 2019 postponed again: Check new date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Haryana Recruitment Exam 2019 has been re-scheduled. More details are available on the official website.

The exams were to be conducted between December 3 and 10, 2019. However, now the exam would now continue until December 18, 2019. The exam is being held for the post of the instructor for skill development and industrial training. Earlier it may be recalled that the exam was postponed to December 12. This is the third time that the exams are being re-scheduled.

The admit cards would be available from November 26 onwards. "Admit Card for the written exam will be uploaded on the website," reads the notice released by the HSSC. "Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.

Haryana Recruitment Exam 2019 dates

No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post," an official notification reads.