Haryana HTET result 2019 declared, some delayed

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Haryana HTET result 2019 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

Official data suggests that in the level 1 (PRT) exam, 5.71 per cent, in level 2 (TGT) 4.78 per cent and in level 3 (PGT) exam 2.55 per cent candidates cleared the exam.

1,24,005 candidates took part in the level 1 and 91,566 candidates appeared for level 2 examination. The results of 2,477 candidates in all the three levels has been delayed due to verification process. The results are available on bseh.org.

How to check Haryana HTET Result 2019:

Go to bseh.org

Click on the main results tab

Click on the link that says HTET

Login with credentials

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout