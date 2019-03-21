Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Haryana HTET result 2019 declared, some delayed
New Delhi, Mar 21: The Haryana HTET result 2019 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.
Official data suggests that in the level 1 (PRT) exam, 5.71 per cent, in level 2 (TGT) 4.78 per cent and in level 3 (PGT) exam 2.55 per cent candidates cleared the exam.
1,24,005 candidates took part in the level 1 and 91,566 candidates appeared for level 2 examination. The results of 2,477 candidates in all the three levels has been delayed due to verification process. The results are available on bseh.org.
How to check Haryana HTET Result 2019:
- Go to bseh.org
- Click on the main results tab
- Click on the link that says HTET
- Login with credentials
- Submit
- View results
- Download Results
- Take a printout