    Haryana HTET result 2019 declared, some delayed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Haryana HTET result 2019 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

    Official data suggests that in the level 1 (PRT) exam, 5.71 per cent, in level 2 (TGT) 4.78 per cent and in level 3 (PGT) exam 2.55 per cent candidates cleared the exam.

    Haryana HTET result 2019 declared, some delayed

    1,24,005 candidates took part in the level 1 and 91,566 candidates appeared for level 2 examination. The results of 2,477 candidates in all the three levels has been delayed due to verification process. The results are available on bseh.org.

    How to check Haryana HTET Result 2019:

    • Go to bseh.org
    • Click on the main results tab
    • Click on the link that says HTET
    • Login with credentials
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download Results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
