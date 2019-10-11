HARTRON SETC result 2019 released: Direct link to full list

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 11: The HARTRON SETC result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result for the exam. Conducted on September 20 2019 was released by the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON). The certificates would be issued to the candidates in 10 days. Candidates can expect their certificates by October 10 2019. The results are available on http://hartron.org.in/wp-content/uploads/SETC/result%2020.9.19%20for%20uploading1.pdf.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
