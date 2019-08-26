Hartalika Teej 2019 date, puja vidhi, muhurat

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Hartalika Teej 2019 will be celebrated across the country on September 1 this year.

The festival would witness married women keeping a fast and wish a long life for their husbands.

The Teej of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month is celebrated as Hartalika Teej every year. On this day, the women who keep fast consume water and food only in the evening. Goddess Parvathi was the first woman to observe fast of Hartalika Teej.

The festival is celebrated differently in different parts of the country.

Hartalika Teej 2019 Date:

Puja Vidhi:

Spread a red cloth and place an idol or photo of Lord Shiva. Keep a bowl for the consecration of God. Make an Astha Kamal and with white rice and set up a deep Kalash.

Once these things are assembled, make a swastika on the url and fill water. Add, supari, coin and turmeric. Place 5 betel leaves on top of the urn and put a bowl of rice and lamp on it. Put rice on the bunch of five betel leaves and place idols of Gauri and Ganesh on it.

Begin the prayer. Offer rice, milk and roll to the Gods. Ganapathi likes Doorwa. Then, inoculate the Deep Kalash to all the Gods, following which follow the Shodapchar method of worship.

Fold your hands and pray to the Gods. Offer water and flowers. Then recite the Hartalika Teej mantra with water in hand and then offer it at the feet of the God. Recite mantra three times and then wash hands. Clean the idol of Lord Shiva with water and decorate.

Hartalika Teej 2019 Muhurat:

8.27 am to 8.35 pm