GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2019 results were declared by the Gujarat Public Service Commission.

"3946 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on 13.10.2019 for the Advt. No. 10/2019-20, Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers' Service, Class-2. The candidates are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 10/2019-20," the commission said.