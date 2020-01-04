  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2019 results were declared by the Gujarat Public Service Commission.

    GPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 declared

    "3946 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on 13.10.2019 for the Advt. No. 10/2019-20, Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers' Service, Class-2. The candidates are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 10/2019-20," the commission said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    gujarat public service commission

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue