    Goa SSC result 2019 declared, Websites to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Panaji, May 21: The Goa SSC result 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    Last year the results were declared on May 25. Last year the total number of students: who appeared for the exams were 20,238 of which 18,142 passed.

    2,074 had failed the exams. The results are available on examresults.net or gbshse.gov.in.

    How to check Goa SSC result 2019:

    • Go to examresults.net or gbshse.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
