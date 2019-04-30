  • search
    Goa 12th Result 2019 declared, 2210 fail

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Panaji, Apr 30: The Goa 12th Result 2019 has been today. The results are available on the official website.

    The Goa board had postponed the paper of banking, logic, computer science and co-operation of class 12 students due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar.

    Goa 12th Result 2019 to be declared today by this time

    A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26.

    Statistics:

    • Total Number of students appeared - 17829
    • Number of students passed - 15616
    • Number of Students Failed - 2210

    Last year, the Goa Board declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 while this year, the Goa Board is planning to declare the result on April 30, 2019. The results once declared will be available on gbshse.gov.in and examresults.net.

    Goa 12th Result 2019: How to check

    • Go to gbshse.gov.in or examresults.net
    • Check the link which says, 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
