Goa 12th Result 2019 declared, 2210 fail

Panaji, Apr 30: The Goa 12th Result 2019 has been today. The results are available on the official website.

The Goa board had postponed the paper of banking, logic, computer science and co-operation of class 12 students due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar.

A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26.

Statistics:

Total Number of students appeared - 17829

Number of students passed - 15616

Number of Students Failed - 2210

Last year, the Goa Board declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 while this year, the Goa Board is planning to declare the result on April 30, 2019. The results once declared will be available on gbshse.gov.in and examresults.net.

Goa 12th Result 2019: How to check

Go to gbshse.gov.in or examresults.net

or Check the link which says, 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout