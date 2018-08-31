GDA brings down 104 illegal structures

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Ghaziabad development Authority (GDA) has demolished 104 illegal buildings within its limits, with official saying the drive will continue till all such constructions are removed.

GDA vice chairperson and District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said that 104 illegal structures were razed till Wednesday. On August 13, Maheshwari had said 650 buildings have been identified and they would be sealed by the authority and Nagar Nigam by the end of this month.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Soldier killed, 4 injured in demolition practice firing

A drive to seal and demolish illegally constructed and dilapidated structures had begun the next day.

Illegal dairies, structures and boundary walls in Rajnagar extension, Modinagar, and Chiranjiv Vihar have been flattened, the officer said today.

Also Read | BMC finally wakes up, embarks on demolition drive against illegal structures

The houses and boundaries in unlawfully colonized locality in 25 Bigah plot near Golden city of Meer Hindu village of Loni were also razed, Maheshwari said.

For more New Delhi news, Click here