GDA brings down 104 illegal structures

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The Ghaziabad development Authority (GDA) has demolished 104 illegal buildings within its limits, with official saying the drive will continue till all such constructions are removed.

    Representational Image

    GDA vice chairperson and District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said that 104 illegal structures were razed till Wednesday. On August 13, Maheshwari had said 650 buildings have been identified and they would be sealed by the authority and Nagar Nigam by the end of this month.

    A drive to seal and demolish illegally constructed and dilapidated structures had begun the next day.

    Illegal dairies, structures and boundary walls in Rajnagar extension, Modinagar, and Chiranjiv Vihar have been flattened, the officer said today.

    The houses and boundaries in unlawfully colonized locality in 25 Bigah plot near Golden city of Meer Hindu village of Loni were also razed, Maheshwari said.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
