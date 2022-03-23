CUET 2022: Registration process to begin from April first week, details here

Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released: How students can get it

GATE 2022 scorecard released: Download at this link

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has released the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2022 scorecard. The same is available on the official website.

On March 17 the GATE 2022 results were released on the official website.

The GATE 2022 exams were held in two sessions on February 5, 6 and 12, and 13, respectively.

Candidates were provided with the answer key for the exams on February 21, 2022, while the last date for students to submit the challenges was February 25, 2022. The GATE 2022 score card is available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:08 [IST]