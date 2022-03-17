GATE 2022 result declared: Steps and website to check

GATE 2022 answer key to release on March 17, GATE 2022 results too get a date

New Delhi, Mar 17: The GATE 2022 results have been declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The GATE 2022 exams were held in two sessions on February 5, 6 and 12, and 13, respectively. Candidates were provided with the answer key for the exams on February 21, 2022, while the last date for students to submit the challenges was February 25, 2022. The GATE 2022 results are available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

How to check GATE Result 2022?

To begin, go to the official website.

Find the Result link on the homepage.

Fill in the registration number, password, and other information by clicking the link.

Then, after clicking the submit button, enter the captcha code.

Your Result will appear on your screen after that.

Save the Result and double-check everything.

Finally, print the Results page for future reference.

