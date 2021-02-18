GATE 2021 response sheet released: Link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: The GATE 2021 response sheet has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The GATE 2021 exam was held on February 6, 7, 13, and 14 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the organising institute of GATE 2021, which will announce the results on March 22.

Direct link to check GATE 2021 response sheet: https://appsgate.iitb.ac.in

This year two subject papers have been introduced-Environment Science and Engineering Humanities and Social Sciences in Economics, English, Linguistics., Philosophy, Psychology and Sociology.

While the total number of subject papers was 27, all test papers of the GATE 2021 exam were objective type. The pattern of of the questions included some Multiple Choice Questions. The others included Numerical Type questions. The response sheet is available on gate.iitb.ac.in.