GATE 2020 answer key challenge procedure explained

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The GATE 2020 answer key challenge will begin soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The process to submit objections will begin on February 19 at 11 am. The window to submit the objections will be open until February 11 2020.

    Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question and also submit the justification for the challenge.

    "Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded," the notice reads.

    The candidates will be able to submit objection on the answer key to the GOAPS portal. Candidates must ensure that the question number is as per the PDF file of the question paper.

    The right selection and question number must be selected. If it is not correctly identified then the challenge will not be accepted. Candidates must also mention the section name and question number in the document.

    Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
