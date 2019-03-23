Furnish report on illegal scrap units at Mayapur: NGT

New Delhi, Mar 23: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to furnish a status report on illegal scrap units, which do a business of around Rs 6,000 crore per annum, in Mayapuri here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also asked the authorities to adopt stern precautionary measures against polluters in view of deteriorating air quality in the city.

The NGT said that the failure of authorities was resulting in damage to public health and environment.

"The chief secretary states that the steps are now being taken to improve the situation, including the working of Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The chief secretary has undertaken to look into the present matter and to positively furnish a separate report in the matter before the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The tribunal has posted the matter for April 11.

The NGT had earlier directed the AAP government to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 5 crore within a month for failing to act against illegal scrap units in Mayapuri here.

The green panel had also directed an oversight committee headed by former high court judge Justice Pratibha Rani to monitor the working of a seven-member Special Task Force which was formed to take action against the units involved in dismantling of heavy vehicles.

The NGT had taken note of an English newspaper report about the scrap business in Mayapuri.

"Proceedings have been initiated in view of the news item to the effect that there is scrap business at Mayapuri, Delhi, worth Rs 6,000 crores per annum," it had noted.

"The activities of the said business spew toxic fumes and chemicals and oils are also emitted. Such toxic fumes create severe air pollution affecting public health," it had added.

The news item said that authorities have failed to take necessary steps of stopping illegal industrial activities resulting in toxic fumes being released in the air.