YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    For better traffic management, Delhi cops to get body worn cameras

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 24: The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to procure the latest version of body-worn cameras for enhanced traffic management, officials said on Tuesday.

    The traffic unit already has over 400 body-worn cameras and the department requires around 2,000 of such equipment, they said, news agency PTI reported.

    For better traffic management, Delhi cops to get body worn cameras

    "It (procurement process) is in the initial stage. We are going to increase the usage of body-worn cameras when the time comes. We are also trying to get such cameras where we can access live streaming of traffic situations in any part of the city.

    After row between two groups causes traffic jam, Delhi police arrests 27After row between two groups causes traffic jam, Delhi police arrests 27

    "We have also invited tenders for such type of cameras which can give live feed to the headquarters," a senior police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

    The body-worn cameras can also help record a face and that data can be used to nab culprits also, the officer said.

    "The body-worn camera can take care of a lot of grievances of the public, including the behaviour of police personnel. It can scrutinise the behaviour of the public also -- whether they are threatening police, not behaving properly, whether they were drunk, etc. The body-worn cameras have their own utility," he said.

    The new cameras will have the latest technology, he added.

    <strong>In a first, Google joins hands with Bengaluru cops to ease traffic jams</strong> In a first, Google joins hands with Bengaluru cops to ease traffic jams

    Earlier, the police had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to give live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters in the national capital.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi police traffic

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X