FMGE Scorecard 2019 released, websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The FMGE Scorecard 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Foreign Medial Graduate Examination result was declared by the National Board of Examinations. The screening test for medical aspirants from foreign countries is conducted by the NBE. The same was held on June 28 2019.

The scorecard has been published online. The results it may be recalled was declared on August 1. Totally, 13,364 students had appeared for the FMGE 2019 exam in June of which only 2,767 managed to pass. The scorecard is available on nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

How to download FMGE Scorecard 2019:

Go to nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

or Click on the exam link

Enter required details

Submit

View scorecard

Download scorecard

Take a printout