    FMGE June 2022 result declared: Scorecards not available as yet

    New Delhi, July 02: The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 result has been declared today, July 2. The same is available on the official website.

    The FMGE is conducted twice a year for the Indian and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India or the State Medical Council to practice or study medicine in India.

    FMGE June 2022 result declared: Scorecards not available as yet

    While the FMGE 2022 result has been declared today, the scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the FMGE June 202 exam will be made available only on or after July 7.

    The FMGE results of candidates whose Face ID is under verification, pending court matters and candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept as withheld. "The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately," read an official statement. The FMGE June 2022 result is available on natboard.edu.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
    X