EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 released: Important instructions for those unable to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: The EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 has been released today. The admit card is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the admit cards from August 9 2019 to August 30 2019. The time has not been specified, but it is expected to be released after 10.30 am.

The phase 1 preliminary exam will comprise 100 marks and would be for an hour long duration. Those who qualify this exam, can appear for the phase 2 exam. In Phase 1, there will be negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that particular question.

The Phase-2 main exam will be of 2.45 hour duration. It would comprise 230 marks. For each wrong answer there would negative marking of one fourth of the marks assigned to the question. The exam would be in both objective and descriptive form.

The descriptive paper would be in online mode, while the descriptive paper will be conducted in the online mode after the completion of online objective test.

Candidates would need to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature and the marks would not be calculated for merit ranking. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

How to download EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout